Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.72 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and $1.72 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,803.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00403933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00092958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00669340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.24 or 0.00561389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00173791 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,141,550 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

