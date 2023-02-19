Veritable L.P. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after buying an additional 149,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $510.14 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
