Veritable L.P. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hess by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

