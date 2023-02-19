Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

ILMN stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

