Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

