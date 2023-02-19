Veritable L.P. Sells 1,289 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

VLO opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

