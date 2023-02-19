Veritable L.P. Sells 1,321 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,453,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,535,000 after purchasing an additional 397,598 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,108,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 374,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.41%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.