Veritable L.P. Sells 179 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 714.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $395.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $605.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

