Veritable L.P. Sells 3,028 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 53,772 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 51.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 173,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 27.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.