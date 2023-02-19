Vertcoin Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $33,512.07 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00399261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00655660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00553377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00172275 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,149,060 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

