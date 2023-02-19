VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.69

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and traded as high as $64.48. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 70,810 shares.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.22 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,239.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
