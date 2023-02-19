VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.69

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and traded as high as $64.48. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 70,810 shares.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.22 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,239.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,871,000.

