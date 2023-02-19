VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,162.16

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $17,162.16 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00268067 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,863.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.