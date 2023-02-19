VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 539.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 84.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.