Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VWAGY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($241.94) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Volkswagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.86 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

Volkswagen Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.3469 per share. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

