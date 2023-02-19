Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after buying an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $160,294,000 after acquiring an additional 268,647 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 308,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WBA opened at $36.76 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

