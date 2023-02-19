Wanchain Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $46.36 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00080869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00031751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001130 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,114,792 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

