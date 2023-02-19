Water Island Capital LLC Grows Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the quarter. Biohaven makes up approximately 1.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Biohaven worth $33,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 659,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,882. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

