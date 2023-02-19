Water Island Capital LLC Invests $41.08 Million in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,311,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,000. STORE Capital accounts for about 2.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of STORE Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 283.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

