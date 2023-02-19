Water Island Capital LLC Sells 22,431 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Water Island Capital LLC lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,900,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,009,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

