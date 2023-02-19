Water Island Capital LLC Sells 336 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,826,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,053,416. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

