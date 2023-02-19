WAXE Price Tops $79.11 on Major Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $79.11 or 0.00315528 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $155,570.93 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

