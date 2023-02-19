Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

