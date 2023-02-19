WeBuy Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $368.36 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $368.36 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for about $7.37 or 0.00029822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00423609 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.63 or 0.28060640 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

