WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Down 1.9 %

WESCO International stock opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $172.91.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,311,000 after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 187,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WESCO International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

