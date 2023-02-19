WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.