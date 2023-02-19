Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.85. 855,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,475. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

