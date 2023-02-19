WINkLink Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $96.83 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00425678 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,962.97 or 0.28197651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009994 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,815,293.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.