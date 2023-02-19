Wrapped BNB Price Tops $316.44 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $316.44 or 0.01276578 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $108.62 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,780,622 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

