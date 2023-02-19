Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $316.24 or 0.01269089 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $103.33 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,771,145 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

