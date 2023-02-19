Wrapped Velas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,242.18 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $60.65 million and $15,242.18 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00423507 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.30 or 0.28053880 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.0263777 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $15,771.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

