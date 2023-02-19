Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 93.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

XEL opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

