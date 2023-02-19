Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

