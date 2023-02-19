XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of XPO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

XPO stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

