XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $310.81 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $310.81 million and $125,349.73 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

