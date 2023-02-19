Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on March 10th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.
Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.
YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,353,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
