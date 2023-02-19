Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on March 10th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,353,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

