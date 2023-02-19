Zcash (ZEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $106.48 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $794.86 million and approximately $106.48 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $48.68 or 0.00200227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00071228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

