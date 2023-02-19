ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,842.86

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. ZClassic has a market cap of $383,842.86 and $242.55 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00200227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00071228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

