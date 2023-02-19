Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -4% to -1% yr/yr or $1.375 billion to $1.418 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $380.43.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $322.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 245,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,821,000 after acquiring an additional 140,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.