ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion and $1.75 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

