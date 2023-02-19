ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0027

ZEON (ZEON) traded 105.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $82.43 million and approximately $46,500.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars.

