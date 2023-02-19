Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $111,008.25 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $111,008.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,772.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Z stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

