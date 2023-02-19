Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $111,008.25 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $111,008.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,772.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Price Performance
Z stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.