154 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,496.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,462.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,237.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,014.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,639.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

