16,155 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

