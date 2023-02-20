1,747,000 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Acquired by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,747,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,929,000. Gossamer Bio accounts for 3.1% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned 1.85% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 822,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

GOSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,403. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

