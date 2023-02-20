1irstGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.01 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $61.96 or 0.00250012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $8,212.15 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

