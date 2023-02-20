4,906 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

QQQ traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,230,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,051,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

