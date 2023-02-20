6,095 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Littelfuse by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $269.55 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day moving average of $232.54.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

