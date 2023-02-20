8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Wedbush began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 8X8 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 8X8 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Stock Performance

8X8 Company Profile

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $6.05 on Monday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $683.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.