AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,697. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.17.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.