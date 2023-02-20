ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $2,589.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00019090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00215329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,974.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009686 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,838.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

